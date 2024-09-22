Outreach center housing two nonprofits to help serve the community

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Derrick Terry, senior pastor of Dunnville Christian Church, Sunday morning's service was not an ordinary church service, but more like a celebration in Liberty.

Earlier this year, the church purchased a building and they want to use it to help the community by housing two nonprofits.

"These two programs help meet the needs of two very specific groups of people," said Terry. "One meeting the needs of hunger in our county. In addition to that is our 'Celebrate Recovery' program, which is helping the needs of addiction."

The impact of having their own building to distribute food is enormous. Now, they can store more supplies and help more people. Michael Monday, director of the food pantry, said that they can already see how much of an impact this resource will have and they already feed around a thousand people every month.

"It hit me how food insecure the county was. It makes us really really good that we can be part of distributing out food to those in need," said Monday.

Celebrate Recovery started at Dunnville Christian Church a few months ago. It is a faith-driven 12-step recovery program that ultimately saved Derrell McClure's life. Now, he is the director of Celebrate Recovery, and he wants to make sure everyone feels loved, no matter the struggle.

"You are welcome here. This is a home to come, feel safe, and speak," said McClure. "Just be loved. That's why we pour into this center for the community because we want the community to know this is a place for them."

Terry wants to ensure he is reaping what he is sowing by having both nonprofits in one location that will benefit Casey County for years.