Over $150,000 worth of stolen items recovered in Laurel County

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — “There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” said Major Robbie Grimes of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

His department has seen its fair share of crime lately.

“We actually had a really trying time not long ago,” he added.

Now, they have another big case on their hands, and the word "big" is no understatement. First, a victim came in to report that she found her previously stolen storage building on the side of the road. But little did she, or the sheriff’s office know, she was one of many victims.

“Then it just blew up into multiple victims, multiple stolen items, from multiple agencies in the community,” Grimes said.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us that Scott Fowler and Raymond Burkhead were arrested earlier this week in London after allegedly stealing more than $150,000 worth of items. These items include a trailer, generators, a lawn mower, and even a boom truck.

“You think it’s going to be just a simple recovery of a theft, and then it just turns into just a ring of thefts,” said the Major.

The big investigation, which ended on Johnson Road, east of London, led to the Kentucky State Police and London Police Department getting involved. The sheriff’s office tells us that all three departments worked on connecting the dots regarding the stolen items they have in evidence. They believe they are connected to Fowler and Burkhead.

“Our agencies here in this community just couldn’t work any better. I mean it’s perfect. We all work hand in hand,” Grimes said.

Some of the victims have gotten their stuff back, while others haven’t. The sheriff’s office is hoping that posts on social media will help locate victims who are still looking for their belongings.

“Most of them are happy and appreciative that they were getting some or all of their items back,” he concluded.

Now that the alleged thieves have been caught, London residents, who have had a lot on their plate lately, have one less thing to worry about.

