LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over 5,000 homes are without power following an afternoon storm that moved through Fayette County.

According to the LG&E KU outage map, 5,203 people are without power in area of Georgetown Road and Newtown Pike, as well as the Oakwood Estates.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported across the area.

