LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A single-vehicle overnight collision at the intersection of Yarnallton Pike and Spurr Rd. has left one dead.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 27-year-old Mitzy Romo-Avila died as a result of injuries from the 2:30 a.m. collision.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 will have updates as information becomes available.