Overnight storm leaves Florence business owner managing major structural damage

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Strong winds and severe storms damaged several businesses in Kentucky overnight, including Big Red Appliances and Mattresses on Dream Street in Florence.

LEX News caught up with the business' owner, who spent most of Thursday dealing with roof damage left by the severe storms.

"About 1:15 a.m. is when I started getting the messages about the damage," Big Red Appliances and Mattresses owner Tim Klanke said.

LEX News Structural damage at Big Red Appliances and Mattresses in Florence due to overnight storms

Due to the storms, Klanke said he received several messages through text and social media during a three hour span about his business.

"[I] maybe got an hour's sleep from all the messages and the fire department calls, and it's just non stop all night," he said.

Klanke arrived to his appliance store at 7:30 this morning to assess the damage.

LEX News Structural damage at Big Red Appliances and Mattresses in Florence due to overnight storms

"I was already pretty aware of what happened in the back with what blew across the street here. I was more concerned with damage to mattresses on the inside and any product," Klanke noted.

He told LEX News that only a few of his mattresses were damage. Klanke puts it in perspective knowing there is widespread damage across the community.

"[It] could've been worse... I do a lot for the community. I give a lot to charities. I know there's good karma... This can be fixed," Klanke said.

As for Florence, the city is reminding people about power outages. The City of Florence recommends residents to directly report power outages to their utility provider in the chance they experience one.