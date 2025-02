LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that Briar Hill Road in the area of the Blue Grass Army Depot is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due to a semi on its side.

A post from Lexwrecks noted that the roadway will be closed in both directions until further notice as cleanup continues.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.