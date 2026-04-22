Overturned vehicle blocks right lane on New Circle Road past Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that a vehicle has flipped over in Lexington blocking the right lane on the inner loop of New Circle Road near exit 16 past Alumni Drive Wednesday.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

Injury Collision:

Inner loop New Circle Rd past Alumni Dr -

Single flipped vehicle. The right lane is blocked. pic.twitter.com/dfX4TuzCdJ — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 22, 2026

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.