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Overturned vehicle blocks right lane on New Circle Road past Alumni Drive

Roadway Collision
LEX 18
Roadway Collision
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that a vehicle has flipped over in Lexington blocking the right lane on the inner loop of New Circle Road near exit 16 past Alumni Drive Wednesday.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18