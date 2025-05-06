Owen County flood victims rally, seek FEMA Assistance after flooding

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — FEMA is set up at Three Rivers District Health Department after Owen County experienced its worst flooding in decades last month. One flood victim, who had water eight feet high in his home, reflected on the devastation.

"I have four children and a wife and we've lost everything," Joseph Cannon said.

The damage forced Cannon and his family out of their home, forcing them to live in a camper that he bought on Facebook.

Cannon tells LEX 18 News that his family, along with many others in Monterey, continue to be denied assistance due to the aid given to the owners of the property during the 1997 flood.

Overall, he said FEMA has provided little to no meaningful support to those affected.

"I'd hope that they'd try to do it in a timely manner because they're not the ones that don't have to worry about where they're gonna sleep," Cannon noted.

Across the county, volunteers from "Meeting the Needs" are stepping up and providing supplies. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"There's no reason for anybody to go hungry. There's no reason why we can't help them to get what they need," David Lilly, chairman of Meeting the Needs said.

That help is crucial for this county still reeling from the April flood. However, Cannon is encouraged, calling the county a tight knit community where

"everybody's trying to help everybody out."

Owen County EMA Deputy Director Tim Cammack tells LEX 18 that around 75 homes in the county were affected by the flood and around 55 families have applied for FEMA assistance.

The FEMA disaster recovery center will be open through mid-June and he encourages people to visit in-person to work through applications. Flood victims can also call a hotline number, 502-750-3552 to inquire about receiving supplies.

