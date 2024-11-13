Owen County High School supporting local teens and their recovery

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fundraiser is being held in Owen County to help a 13-year-old and 19-year-old, who suffered extensive injuries in two different accidents over the summer.

When walking through the hallways of Owen County High School, you will see posters of 13-year-old Carter Patton, a student at Maurice Bowling Middle School, and 19-year-old Leyla Hernandez, a graduate of Owen County High School.

"We spent 51 days at Cincinnati Children's Hospital," explains Stanley Patton, Carter's dad. "I would say 30 those days were in ICU."

On July 2, Carter suffered a life-altering head injury when he fell off of an ATV during a park cleanup for 4h.

"Today he is over at the middle school for his third full day of school and by January, he will be going back full time," says Patton.

On Aug. 19, Leyla was in a life-changing car crash.

"Very Independent. Very outgoing. Very lovable. Six days after her 19th birthday, she was in a car accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury and a couple strokes," says Leyla's father, Justin Combs.

She still remains in the hospital for rehabilitation.

"She has been doing good. Making a lot of progress and we are really excited to have her home soon," says Combs.

Ed Crutchleo is the FBLA adviser at Owen County High School. When he heard about what both families were going through, he wanted to help. On Saturday, Nov. 23, the FBLA Club is partnering with Generation Next Pro Wrestling for a match, with all the proceeds going to both families.

"For me, being a student is more than just the grades, more then just being in the school," says Crutchleo. "It's actually, what can we do for you outside of here and when we heard what was going on, I talked to some of my buddies who are pro wrestlers and they were like man, what can we do?"

The goal is to pack the Owen County High School gym to not only raise money, but show support for Carter, Leyla, and their families.

"It helps a lot. My wife is off work. She lives at the hospital with my daughter to take care of her 24/7. She's been a LPN for years. It helps lighten the burden up a little bit and helps us all stay together. Spend more time together," says Combs.

If you would like to show your support or buy a ticket, just visit GenNext Prersents:NEVER SAY DIE! | Buy Tickets in Owenton | Ticketbud

Crutchleo says that when they sell 300 tickets, he plans to have his head shaved during the event. He hopes that will give the community, specifically his students, an extra push to buy a ticket and share the event with others.