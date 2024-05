OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owensboro man won the top prize of $225,000 from the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball game.

According to lottery officials, Richard Main purchased the ticket at the Kroger on Starlite Drive.

Main told lottery officials he only plays every so often when he gets a "feeling."

He received a check for $162,000 after taxes and said he plans to put the money in the bank and "let it ride out."

Kroger gets $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.