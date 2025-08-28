Owenton man wins $250,000 from $10 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owenton man won $250,000 after purchasing a $10 Wild Cash 100X Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials say that Michael Perry stopped at Verona Hop Shop, where he bought two lottery tickets.

Perry told lottery officials that the first ticket wasn't a winner, but on the second one, he scratched off a win on every spot of the ticket, winning the top prize of $250,000.

"The first thing that crossed my mind was paying off my house. It's an amazing feeling to know that I can do that now," Perry said in a press release.

Perry received a check after taxes for $180,000, and the Verona Hop Shop will get $2,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.