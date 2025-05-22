Owner faces 9 counts of animal cruelty after 8 dogs rescued in Letcher County, sheriff's office says

BLACKEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Blackey pet owner is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued several dogs in poor condition from a property on KY 588, according to the Letcher County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post from the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to an animal abuse complaint and, with the dog warden, and removed eight dogs that were found in "terrible condition." The sheriff's office reported discovering one dog already deceased on the property.

Nine counts of animal cruelty have been filed against the owner of the animals.

The post seeks to remind the public that if they cannot properly care for their animals, they should reach out for assistance rather than allowing animals to suffer.