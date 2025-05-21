Owner of AB Training in Somerset in recovery mode After Friday's EF-4 tornado

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The owner of AB Training who moved into her facility in 2017 is now in recovery mode looking to rebuild after Friday's EF-4 tornado hit the facility in Pulaski County.

"This place, it meant everything," Amber Bryant said.

Eric Weddell shared a video on Facebook showing the moment the tornado hit the building.

"There's no feelings other than I watched it and was numb...it just kind of took it, crumbled it and threw it on top of another building," Bryant noted.

By 6:45 Saturday morning, it was finally safe enough for Amber to get here.

"When we got here you know, we were trying to move around as much debris as we could to see if there was any equipment of ours salvageable," Bryant said.

After growing up in Somerset, Bryant moved to Germany to do choreography when she was 18. She started AB Training out of her garage. The building impacted by the tornado is her fourth location since opening AB Training.

Some of Bryant's equipment landed in the South Kentucky RECC building.

"We looked across the street and then we were like that's our whole gym, the whole gym was on the top of the RECC building," Bryant said.

Amber says her work here was 100 percent her life teaching gymnastics, dance and cheerleading.

"If kids came to me at whatever hour, if it was six o'clock in the morning hey I need a private lesson, I'd be here...if it was 10, 11 o'clock at night I would be here," Bryant said.

That was her commitment in this building, seven days a week.

"I would be here no matter what hour no matter what minute and no matter how long it took, I would be here for those kids," Bryant said.

Teaching kids from multiple counties, Bryant is committed to rebuild.

