Paintsville police investigating death, say no threat to public safety

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Paintsville Police Department is investigating a death reported within the city.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. Based on the information currently available, investigators said they have determined there is no threat to public safety.

The department did not release information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said the case officer is working to establish the facts surrounding the incident and that the department will continue investigating.

Officials said additional information will be released as forensic analysis becomes available and as investigators determine updates are necessary.

Police are asking the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

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