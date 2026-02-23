Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts 43  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Paintsville police warn of fentanyl-laced tablets shaped like cartoon characters

Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
Paintsville Police Department
Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
Posted
and last updated

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are alerting the public after 900 multi-colored tablets pressed into the shape of popular cartoon characters were seized in the region.

The Violent Crime Drug Task Force with the Huntington, West Virginia Police Department seized the tablets, which were molded to resemble an emblem from the "Transformers" series. The tablets were bright-colored and approximately the size of a child's vitamin, increasing the likelihood they could be mistaken for candy, according to police.

Preliminary field testing indicates the tablets tested positive for MDMA — commonly known as "ecstasy" or "Molly" — as well as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has been linked to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths nationwide, police added.

The Paintsville Police Department is urging parents and guardians to speak with children and teenagers about the serious dangers of consuming unknown substances.

"These tablets are intentionally designed to appeal to younger individuals, and their candy-like appearance poses a particular risk to small children who may unknowingly ingest them," the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the distribution of illegal substances, drug activity, or other criminal behavior is asked to contact the Paintsville Police Department:

  • Emergency/crimes in progress: Call 911
  • Non-emergency: 606-789-4221
  • Anonymous tip line: 606-792-2706
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18