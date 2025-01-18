Pair of valuable resources come together in Woodford County

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday marked the grand opening of a resource always in need: the Woodford County EMS and Midway Fire Department, now housed in the same building.

"We need a bigger fire station for our fire fighters to train, have space, and want to spend more time here because they are volunteer firefighters but also need full time ambulance presence in Midway," said Mayor Grayson Vandegrift. "We never had a full time ambulance presence. Generally when emergencies happen epically overnight. Those ambulances are coming from Versailles. "

The station houses both departments, coming together to provide life-saving resources just around the corner. Ready to answer the call, at a moment's notice.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said that this what can happen when everyone comes together for the better of the community.

"When we fail to work together, we create problems," she said. "But when we do work together we solve problems. That's exactly what we see here today in Woodford County. "

The station will also be a warming center to further their mission of serving the community.