Pandemic doesn't stop Donut Ministry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington church ministry is harnessing the power of donuts to spread some positivity during the pandemic.

The Mary Queen Donut Ministry began in October 2016. The ministry takes unsold donuts from Lexington's North Lime Coffee and Donuts and shares them with charities across the city.

Since then, volunteers estimate they've donated more than 93,000 donuts to organizations like the Hope Center and the fire department.

Even the pandemic hasn't stopped volunteers from delivering fresh-made donuts every day of the week, including holidays.

"I think it's great. I've worked at other food service places before and I see like first-hand how much stuff goes to waste, so I'm glad we can actually do something for the community with it," said Susie Slusher with North Lime.

"That's the reward for us, is to see the satisfaction that they bring, especially during the pandemic when people have lost their jobs, or their income has been cut and they can't afford nice things like this. So it's a way for them to still get a little treat," said Monahan.

The donut ministry has 19 volunteers right now, but they're looking for more to make deliveries.

If you're interested, Monahan says contact Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary.