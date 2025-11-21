"Papal Series" raises more than $30,000 for charity through auction and raffle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky priest's passion for bourbon is making a difference for charitable causes across the country, raising more than $30,000 through a recent auction and raffle of rare whiskey.

For nearly a decade, Father Jim Sichko has been selecting special barrel picks that have raised thousands upon thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, people could bid or donate $1,267 for a special bottle — an 11-year wheated bourbon bottled at 125 proof, picked in honor of Pope Leo.

"You couldn't ask for anything better," Sichko said. "It's not only Kentucky, it's humanity."

Hand-delivering Willett bourbon bottles to the Pope is nothing new for Sichko, who had Pope Francis sign two bottles in May 2024. As for his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo the 14th, the first American-born Pope, next May, Sichko feels prepared.

"I'm really not gonna have to explain bourbon, I'm not gonna have to explain the Willett brand, and I'm not gonna have to explain Kentucky," Sichko said.

One non-profit benefiting from this bourbon release is the Permanently Disabled Jockeys' Fund, based in Kentucky. PDJF Executive Director Joe Clabes is well aware of Sichko's charitable efforts as the priest travels 300 days a year.

"I wonder sometimes if Father Jim has somehow cloned himself because he's somehow all over the country and in town at the same time," Clabes said.

This may not be the last time Sichko and the bourbon industry find common ground for charitable causes.

"I don't see this the end of the series but maybe a beginning," Sichko said.

