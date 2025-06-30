7-year-old child confirmed dead following 'incident' at Paradise Cove

UPDATE: June 30 at 4:50 p.m.

A 7-year-old boy is confirmed dead following an incident at Paradise Cove Monday.

The child was found unresponsive in the water but has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine cause of death, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison confirmed.

Relatives of the child are still being identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Paradise Cove in Richmond is closed to the public following an incident "involving a minor" that took place Monday.

According to the City of Richmond's information page, EMS, lifeguards, and the pool's management company responded.

The pool "remains closed while the situation is being assessed," the city said on social media.

