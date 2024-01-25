Parents of 2-year-old killed in Covington arrested after police say loaded gun was within kids' reach

COVINGTON, Ky. — The parents of a 2-year-old shot and killed in Covington have been charged with manslaughter after police said a loaded handgun was left within reach of their two young children, resulting in their child's death.

According to his arrest citation, 21-year-old Tashaun Adams told police he and his child's mother, 23-year-old Selena Farrell, were sleeping in their living room when they woke up to the sound of a gunshot. Adams said he saw his 2-year-old son, Khalil, bleeding and called 911.

Police said Khalil was shot in the chest. Officers who first arrived at the scene rendered aid in the middle of Warren Street before paramedics rushed Khalil to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The arrest citation says Adams' 3-year-old son told an officer at the scene, "Daddy's gun is in a drawer." A forensic interviewer with the NKY Children's Advocacy Center asked the 3-year-old who shot his younger brother, and he responded, "Me."

Police said Adams' handgun was found discarded in some barbecue on the stove. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter and is currently in the Boone County Jail.

Farrell fled the home before police arrived and never went to the hospital to see her child, Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.

She was taken into police custody on Thursday for violating her probation. She is also charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and abandonment of a minor.

