Paris City Schools celebrates 100 days of school NTI style

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris City Schools reached a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking 100 days of school. However, instead of a traditional celebration, students and staff are navigating their seventh non-traditional instruction day of the year.

Despite the challenges of remote learning, school administrators are working to ensure students receive both education and enjoyment during these difficult circumstances.

To celebrate its 100 day of school, students got to enjoy hot cocoa between 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the school. If they needed to pick up additional resources like NTI packets or meal boxes, they could do just that.

"I've been a mom through NTI and COVID, and so I know how tough that can be," said Leann Pickerill, principal at Paris Elementary School.

To ease the burden on students and families, the school district has implemented multiple support systems to reduce pressure during remote learning days.

"We use a variety of means. We have a daily check-in sheet that allows students to share any needs that they have and that may be academic support. That may be something else that they may need help with," Pickerill said.

The school utilizes Class Dojo, a communication platform that allows parents to stay connected with teachers throughout the learning process.

"We also do home visits if we haven't been able to talk to somebody for a couple of days. We'll do a home visit just to check if they're having any difficulty with their computer or their wifi," Pickerill said.

The district has also opened a clinic staffed with a nurse practitioner, allowing parents to bring their children in for medical check-ups when they become ill.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley emphasized the school's commitment to supporting families beyond traditional education.

"Earlier this week, we delivered over 100 meals, or 100 food baskets, out to different families. So a caring staff that just goes above and beyond, and I think we do a great job at communicating, 'hey, we're more than just your child's school. We can provide healthcare, we can provide childcare after school and during snow days,'" McCauley said.

The district has partnered with the YMCA to operate a daycare center for students and provide tutoring services during NTI days. It has also opened up its doors to activities for teenagers, and allow them to still spend time together while they can't during school.

Despite these comprehensive support efforts, school officials acknowledge their preference for in-person learning.

"We don't want this. We don't want to have any NTI days if we don't have to, and we're all looking forward to being back in person," Pickerill said. As are the kids who say they can't wait to return.

Students attending Paris City Schools will return to the classroom on Thursday.