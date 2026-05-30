Paris farm extends annual Poppy Festival hours post Memorial Day Weekend rainout

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A farm in Paris is giving families another chance to enjoy its annual Poppy Festival after rain washed out Memorial Day weekend plans.

Middle Springs Farm extended its festival to this weekend. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, and a craft fair. Guests can also take a hay ride to the flower fields to pick poppies or take pictures.

Farm owner Justin Menke said the poppies carry a deeper meaning beyond their beauty.

"The poppy is a symbol of remembrance for fallen soldiers, and so that's the meaning of the Memorial Day Holiday, and so we're able to time the poppies to be at full bloom for that weekend. It's pretty special," Menke said.

Middle Springs Farm will be open on Sunday as well from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 163 Levy Road.