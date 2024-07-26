Paris fire, police departments give back to community through school supply drive

PARIS, Ky — Paris Police and Fire Departments, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s office, filled the Paris Walmart’s parking lot with their squad cars, and other vehicles on July 26.

They are all here thanks to Officer Todd Mayle. He organized a back to school fundraiser, trying to collect supplies for all elementary schools in Bourbon County.

“Kids are one of our top priorities,” said Mayle.

He believes the only way kids pay attention in the classroom is if they are have all the proper resources.

All three departments said that doing events like these are important even to the first responders. They get to know the people they work with on a regular basis, outside of a normal work environment. That is why they are setting up another day to collect supplies from their community.

On August 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will be in the same exact spot, doing the same exact thing.

