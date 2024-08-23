Paris High School’s football field crushes other local fields

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s a new era for Paris High School. Their bright orange field is set to be broken in, for the first time on Friday.

Parents Amanda Hill and Rina Rascon couldn’t be more excited.

“It will be jumping here tonight. It will be very exciting, everyone will be turnt up. This is the place to be on a Friday night,” said Paris High School football mom Amanda Hill.

The whole community, not only the football team, has been looking forward to this day since they broke ground on this 1.75-million-dollar field four months ago.

“This morning we had a pep rally, what I thought was going to be bleachers full of kids, turned out to be kind of a community event, and that’s what its been from the jump,” said Coach Tyquan Rice.

He says that people are willing to support the program because their voices are being heard by the school. After all, the school let their students and neighbors vote on what color they wanted the field: the traditional green or orange.

“The youth usually doesn’t get a say-so in something so big, said Hill. “So for them to really have a say-so in this, and for all of us getting to see these dreams come true.”

“It’s a huge upgrade [from the field we had before],” said Senior Darian Bell.

Bell plays cornerback and running back for the team.

“We had dirt piles if you landed in, you would get scraped up,” he said laughing.

While the football field is ready, the rest of the facility is not finished yet. According to Coach Payne, the track, jumbotron, and other features will be completed before the team’s next home game.

