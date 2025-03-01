Parks service employees protest at Camp Nelson following DOGE cuts

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Jessamine County chants were heard across Camp Nelson as parks service employees let their anger be known after a devastating number of cuts.

Already, a little more than 3,000 US Forest Service employees were laid off following the Department of Government Efficiency cuts.

Even more cuts are happening within the National Park Service, dozens of them happening right here in Kentucky.

That's why a group of parks service employees protested for solidarity and support of its park rangers at Camp Nelson. the group demands more funding and staffing for the parks saying without it, the parks will suffer.

Taylor Boss, a former park ranger said, "They matter so much to all of us and that we're not alone in this. I just hope that people understand like how dedicated all of these people are to these lands and this history and everything that parks are really about."

Park service employees say if you visit a park during this time it's best to practice leave no trace principles and respect the rangers while advocating for change.