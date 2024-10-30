Parlor Salon supporting Arbor Youth Services through annual charity event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A full service hair salon and spa is offering haircuts ranging from $30 to $45 for a good cause next month.

November is National Runaway Prevention Month and Parlor Salon is supporting Arbor Youth Services, a shelter addressing the child homeless, family homeless issue in Fayette County.

Running Parlor Salon, owner and director Tyler Blackburn also prepares to help another organization, Arbor Youth Services.

"I've heard they've lost some funding this year and I was just wanting to help to try to fill that void," Blackburn said.

Every cut and style from Parlor Salon on Nov. 10 will be dedicated to Arbor, with all proceeds going to the emergency shelter.

"I figured it would be a good time, we had it on a Monday last year, and had a good turnout, but noticed we had some slow times in the morning and late evening, so I was like, let's move it to Sunday," Blackburn added.

The staff at Parlor is usually off on Sundays, but when Blackburn mentioned this event to the people that work here, it was a no-brainer. They got involved and you can walk in any time from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. to get your hair cut Nov. 10.

"They were excited to volunteer their time and talents to help the community and spread the love," Blackburn noted.

Blackburn says it shows the support and resilience of his team, and Parlor's salon manager emphasized what this could do for Arbor.

"With the economy, and everything going on today, we want to make sure our youth are included any way we can be helpful," Joritta Bailey said.

Arbor's marketing and development coordinator, who arrived at Arbor in June, said the need for services at their shelter is on the rise. That's less than 30 days after staff at Arbor reported their 18 and under and 18 to 24 programs were busting at capacity.

"We've known for a few months, so there's been a push to find the funding, or do some fundraising to try to make up for that gap so we can get more programming in," Virginia Carmical said.

While there's been a lack of funding primarily for the 18 to 24-year-old program, Carmical couldn't specify the loss of funding, but it's substantial.

"We're seeing a higher demand for services and so we're kind of trying to do what we can to meet the needs on a shoestring budget," Carmical noted.

Carmical tells LEX 18 that according to Kentucky State Police in the most recent numbers reported in 2022, there were 1,626 runaways in Kentucky. As for Parlor's fundraiser for Arbor Nov. 10, no appointments are necessary.

