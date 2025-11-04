Part of Old Paris Road closed for emergency sewer repairs for 3 weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Paris Road is currently closed to through traffic between Northwood Drive and Eastin Road in Lexington for an emergency sanitary sewer repair that will last approximately three weeks, the Lexington Division of Water Quality reports.

After last week's significant rainfall, water quality staff discovered leaks from the North Elkhorn force main, a large sanitary sewer line. Further investigation revealed corrosion in the lined cast iron pipe. Several hundred feet of 30-inch diameter pipe will need to be replaced.

Commuters are encouraged to use North Broadway while Old Paris Road is closed. Drivers headed toward downtown can detour from Old Paris Road to Eastin Road, Bryan Station Road and New Circle Road. Drivers headed outbound should use North Broadway to reach Old Paris Road.

Residents who live on Old Paris Road in the affected area will be able to reach their homes. To reach Constitution Park, come from the Eastin Road side of Old Paris Road.