Partner of victim connected to case involving Brian Epperson plasters his face on signs months before trial

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — An Estill County man says he has barely eaten since losing his girlfriend, but now he's taking his message to the highway.

Kaylieb Thompson has spent the last year consumed by grief after his girlfriend, Reacheal Dawson, was found dead from a drug overdose at a Winchester motel in June 2025.

Winchester police say Dawson's death is connected to a federal case against Brian Epperson. A federal grand jury indicted Epperson for his involvement in the overdose deaths of both Dawson and Kristen Morris, who died in Stanton. Epperson also faces a state murder charge in Morris's case.

Toxicology reports shared in court detailed that both women had extremely high levels of methamphetamine in their systems. According to Morris and Dawson's families, neither woman had a history of drug use.

"I don't eat. I don't sleep. And I constantly see the last- I constantly see Ree's face the last time I saw her," Thompson said.

Thompson has been working to keep Epperson's face in the public eye, using social media to spread awareness.

"So I know we've reached people through Facebook, and through the news stations and through Tik Tok and things like that," Thompson said.

Now he is taking that effort beyond social media and onto the highway, hoping to reach people across state lines.

"I know through 75 is south to north, north to south. So it gets traffic from Florida to wherever it winds up north. If they can see it and just Google it or whatever, than they'll know what's going on," Thompson said.

Thompson plans to sell yard signs and bumper stickers featuring multiple photos of Epperson, not just his mugshot.

"Because people may not recognize him from just his mugshot, and if he's committed other murders in his past. They may recognize him from other photos," Thompson said.

Thompson hopes the campaign will push law enforcement to put Epperson away for life and deliver justice for both women.

"To make awareness that this person lived in your town next to you. He was in your homes. He was at your place of businesses. This could have been you, and I just want awareness you know," Thompson said.

"I just want to see her. I just want to go home to my family that's all I want," Thompson said.

Epperson is scheduled to be in court for a jury trial on August 3 at 8:30 a.m.