Passengers react to delays in arrivals and departures Friday at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews responded Friday after a private business jet pulled off the runway at Blue Grass Airport at 9 a.m. into the safety area, causing the runway to close.

"We're super thankful, there were no injuries involved," Lauren Simmerman, the airport's community relations manager said.

The plane was towed at 10:20 a.m. and just before 11, the runway reopened.

"Our first priority is to get the runway back open and operational as quickly as we can to have as little impact as possible on all of our passengers. So we act quickly." Simmerman added.

As normal operations resumed at the airport just before 11, some departures and arrivals were delayed after the jet went into the runway safety area. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, that area surrounds the runway, providing an area in the event that an aircraft overruns, undershoots, or veers off the side of the runway.

"I was not very happy to hear that there was an incident this morning," Edward Odalele said.

Odalele, waiting to board a flight Monday afternoon, points out the ripple effect.

"In terms of missed opportunities, business meetings that wouldn't take place, flights that will get delayed, like if my flight is delayed, I may miss my connecting flight," Odelele noted.

Or you may need to get rebooked. But as airline workers and passengers adjust, and monitor comments regarding flights, Odalele puts it into perspective.

"It's not a pleasant incident, but the fact that no one was hurt is really a relief for me," Odalele said.

Blue Grass Airport has not been able to confirm how many people were on the private business jet and why it had to go into the safety area. Simmerman encourages passengers to check their airline's website or mobile app for the latest flight information.