Pastor Jerry Gumm returns home after being injured in church shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been just over a month since a mass shooting at a Lexington church killed two people and left two others injured. Pastor Jerry Gumm, who was shot multiple times, has now returned home to continue his recovery after spending over a month in the hospital.

“I just can't believe how people have been to us—people we don’t even know. It is unbelievable,” said Pastor Gumm.

Reflecting on his stay at the hospital, Gumm stated, “Most of the time I went to sleep thinking about coming home.” Despite the long journey of recovery, he found comfort in the community's support.

On July 13th, Pastor Gumm's wife, Beverly Gumm, his daughter, Christina Combs, and his son-in-law, Randy Combs, were shot multiple times by Guy House at Richmond Road Baptist Church shortly after Sunday service.

“He cursed at me, taunted me, and laughed at me while he was shooting me off of my power chair," said Gumm. He described the chaos as he was shot, explaining, “I believe it was on my head. They said I crawled out from under it and tried to get to Randy, my son-in-law.”

Beverly and Christina died from their injuries, while Randy is recovering at home. “I watched the movie of my wife's and daughter's funeral, of course I wasn’t here for it,” said Gumm.

After weeks of rehabilitation at Cardinal Hill, Gumm was discharged Friday. “I have had wonderful care. I couldn't imagine a better hospital than the University of Kentucky Trauma Center and Cardinal Hill,” he said. "I didn't know it, but when they got mE in the wheel chair to take me out to come home, about every nurse and tech lined the hallway on both sides and were clapping for me.

Pastor Gumm. who has served at Richmond Road Baptist Church for over 50 years, plans to attend Sunday service this week but will sit with his congregation.

“Yes, I got a lot to cry about and I will cry a lot more, but I got a lot to rejoice in," he said.

Looking ahead, Pastor Gumm intends to hold a special service next Sunday, honoring the community and first responders who have supported him through his recovery.