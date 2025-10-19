Pastor's faith remains strong while battling kidney failure for second time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The energy was high on this Sunday morning at Total Grace Church as the choir sang and the congregation danced along. Leading them is Senior Pastor Michael Robinson.

"After college I felt a calling to ministry," Robinson said.

Robinson whose calling is to serve others is now being tested by his own health battle.

He is living with kidney failure for the second time, a challenge that affects him as a husband, father and pastor.

"I'm a husband, father, pastor, and all these things living life, but currently living that life with kidney failure," Robinson said.

The diagnosis was devastating, but Robinson's journey with kidney disease was just beginning. At first, there was hope when he received a kidney transplant relatively quickly.

"I really blessed that I didn't stay on the transplant very long. I got a kidney pretty quick, but two years later I'm back on dialysis and the transplant list hoping I can find a living donor," Robinson said.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, Black Americans are 4 times more likely to develop kidney failure. (Black Americans at Higher Risk for Kidney Failure as Black Health Matters, NKF Fight for Equity during National Kidney Month | National Kidney Foundation) Having experienced kidney failure twice and watched his father battle the same disease, Robinson understands the challenges firsthand.

Robinson wants to help his community through education and hopes to find a living donor.

"People can learn through my struggle even as devastating it is. It's still an opportunity for me to be a witness what God can do in situations like this," Robinson said.

He continues guiding others through his beliefs and his story. While he waits for a donor, he continues to trust in his faith, just as he has in the past.

If you want to learn how to be a kidney donor for Pastor Robinson you put his name and birthday (6-22-79) or if you want to be a donor for someone else visit Living Kidney Donor Program | UK Healthcare