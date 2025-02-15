Pastors rally in Frankfort on Friday in support of HB 523

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, a group of pastors rallied at the Capitol in support of a bill that would allow for prosecution "where the victim is an unborn child" to the same legal principles that would apply "to the homicide of a person who had been born alive."

Those in support of House Bill 523 say it would "affirm equal protection and justice for the pre-born."

According to the group's press release, they are "calling for laws that recognize the full humanity and worth of every child in the womb."

LEX 18 asked one of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Josh Calloway, about the intentions behind the bill. Are they focused on prosecution?

"This bill is not focused specifically on prosecution of anyone, it's about protection for the baby," said Calloway. "So that a baby, if they are killed before they are born, they would get the same constitutional right and scrutiny from our court system as anybody else would."

"It's really to make sure that they get the same due process that you or I would get if we were killed," he added.