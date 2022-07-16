Watch Now
Paul holds commanding fundraising advantage in Senate race

Stefani Reynolds/AP
FILE - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul holds a commanding fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Charles Booker heading into the final months of their top-of-the-ticket race in Kentucky. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 18:46:00-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul holds a commanding fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Charles Booker heading into the final months of their Kentucky campaign.

Paul's campaign says he raised more than $3.1 million in the three-month period through June. Booker's campaign says he collected more than $1.3 million. Paul had $9.2 million still in the bank. Booker had about $900,000 remaining.

The campaign between Paul and Booker is a battle between starkly different philosophies. Booker is a progressive who promotes Medicare for All and a basic universal income.

Paul is a libertarian-leaning conservative who rails against socialism and big-government programs.

