Paul Sawyier Public Library remains closed due to major flood damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paul Sawyier Public Library has felt the major impact of the severe weather as the floodwaters have caused a major strain in resource availability for community members.

Jean Ruark, who has led the library for more than five years, expressed her frustration over the situation.

“The meter is our power. Without our power, we can't do anything,” she said, noting that many resources remain unavailable to the community during the closure.

The library, once a hub for learning, research, and support, is currently unrecognizable.

“These shelves are now covered in dirt and mud left behind from the flood," Ruark described. "They used to be filled with donated books, thanks to a nonprofit. That helps provide a source of income to help the community.”

Ruark emphasized the importance of community support during these challenging times.

“That's what friends do. They raise the money and give that money back to the library in the form of equipment, grants, or secondary education for our employees,” she stated.

Despite her disappointment in not being able to assist the community, Ruark noted the necessity of rebuilding efforts.

“If we were open, we could have people applying for their FEMA applications,” she explained.

However, significant work remains before the library can welcome patrons again. Damage to the building includes broken elevators, ruined drywall, and leftover mud.

No matter the obstacles, Ruark remains committed to reopening the library.

“We are a place for people to go when they need help. I think that's what's been so hard for us. We aren't able to be that place until we get our power back on,” she added.

Although the Paul Sawyier Public Library aims to open back up this week, recovery efforts continue to be a work in progress.

