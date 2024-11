LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paws 4 the Cause is asking the community for help searching for a foster dog that escaped during a walk on Monday afternoon near the Merrick Place Apartments in Lexington.

According to Paws 4 the Cause, the dog, Lady, was last seen walking towards Chinoe Road.

Paws 4 the Cause says she is 18 pounds, chipped, and has a pink leash.

If you see Lady, Paws 4 the Cause asks you not to chase her but to call 859-962-8256.