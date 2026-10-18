Paws 4 the Cause auctioning signed UK basketball after Barktoberfest falls short of fundraising goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After rain put a damper on Barktoberfest fundraising, Paws 4 the Cause is hoping a signed basketball can help the organization continue providing lifesaving medical care to animals in need.

One of those animals is Willow, a 3-year-old dog who was hit by a car and initially had slim chances of survival.

“Two vets worked on her, and she pulled through and she was there for almost a week at the vet clinic, and then she came here,” said Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause.

Willow has already undergone two surgeries and still needs another to repair her hip.

Cases like hers are why Paws 4 the Cause created the Duke’s Extreme Medical Emergency Fund, which helps the rescue take in animals facing serious medical emergencies.

“There's not many rescues like us that will actually take those extreme medical cases,” Spreitzer said. “It's important for us to be able to have support financially from our fosters and our volunteers and our supporters in order to be able to carry that fund.”

The rescue had hoped to raise $20,000 during Barktoberfest, but rain washed out much of the event. Spreitzer said the organization raised about $8,000, leaving it well short of its goal.

WATCH: Paws 4 the Cause auctioning signed UK basketball Paws 4 the Cause auctioning signed UK basketball after Barktoberfest falls short of goal

Now, Paws 4 the Cause is hoping a special auction item can help close the gap: a basketball signed by the 2026 University of Kentucky team and Coach Mark Pope.

Bidding starts at $550 and increases in $50 increments. A $10,000 donation would secure the basketball outright.

Spreitzer said donations can make the difference when the rescue is deciding whether it can afford to take in another animal facing a life-threatening medical emergency.

“It’s really hard to say no a lot of times when you look at these dogs in the face,” Spreitzer said. “And you know that you’re either their lifeline or they’re going to die, and that’s a hard, hard thing to carry on your shoulders a lot of times.”

She said the rescue needs community support now to continue helping animals like Willow.

“If anybody can make a donation out there right now, now’s the time to help us,” Spreitzer said.

You can make a donation on their website: Paws 4 the Cause

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