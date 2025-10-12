Paws 4 The Cause hosts Barktoberfest to raise money for emergency medical fund

(LEX 18) — Paws 4 The Cause hosted their annual Barktoberfest fall festival and pet costume contest at Liquor Barn in Hamburg, aiming to raise $15,000 for their emergency medical fund.

The event marks the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit organization, which specializes in taking on challenging cases that other groups often can't handle due to financial constraints.

"We take cases that nobody else usually does because of the fact that the financial issue is a lot," said Anita Spreitzer from Paws 4 The Cause.

The organization has seen significant demand for its services recently, putting strain on its resources.

"In the last two months we've used over $7,000 of funding to take in extreme cases and we don't see any stop that happening anywhere in the near future," Spreitzer said.

The emergency medical fund helps cover veterinary costs for animals in critical need, allowing the organization to continue accepting cases that might otherwise go untreated due to high medical expenses.