Peace Walk to end gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite the rain, many people showed up at Duncan Park in Lexington Saturday afternoon for the first peace walk of the year hosted by the Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Prevention Project.

Antonio Franklin was killed in 2014 when he was hit by gunfire while at Duncan Park.

His mother, Anita Franklin, was a community activist who started the peace walk after his death. When she passed away last year, her son, Ricardo, took the lead in continuing their mission.

The goal of the walk is to bring awareness to the consequences of gun violence, the effect on families, and how to end it.

Pictures showing victims of gunfire were put up in the park.

"This means a lot. This has a really big connection for me and shows how much love and support I have and that our community leaders have. For the community to come out here in this weather... we're all here for one reason," said Ricardo Franklin, the community outreach coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Several community organizations also participated in the event, such as "Partners for Youth" and "Moms Demand Action."