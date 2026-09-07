Peafowl found wandering Lexington neighborhood taken to Animal Care & Control

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Two peafowl are waiting to be reunited with their owners after being found wandering through a Lexington neighborhood.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said the birds were spotted in the Port Royal neighborhood and were picked up by animal control officers.

In a social media post, the agency said the peafowl's outing ended with a ride to the shelter, where they are being cared for while officials attempt to locate their owner.

Animal Care & Control said the birds are safe and available for reclaim.

Anyone who believes the peafowl belong to them can contact the Animal Services Department at 859-255-9003, ext. 233. Officials said the shelter will be open to the public beginning Tuesday.

