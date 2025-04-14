Pearl Harbor survivor, Kentucky native passes away at 106

(LEX 18) — Pearl Harbor survivor and Kentucky native Vaughn P. Drake Jr. has passed away at the age of 106, according to a release.

The release states that Drake was born in Winchester on Nov. 6, 1918, and served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II.

According to a release, he is believed to be the oldest known survivor of Pearl Harbor.

The release notes that he also witnessed the Battle of Saipan in the Marianas and received the World War II Victory Medal and a special congressional medal honoring Pearl Harbor veterans.

Drake's obituary lists a visitation service for April 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Milward-Southland in Lexington, followed by a military burial at the Winchester Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.