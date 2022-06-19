Watch
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Winchester Road

Sydney Darden
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 08:46:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Lexington Police said he was hit after trying to cross Winchester Road at 7th Street. They said he stepped into oncoming traffic when a pick-up truck hit him.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian as 23-year-old Cody Dillon Kirk, of Georgetown.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating.

