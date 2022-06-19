Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Lexington Police said he was hit after trying to cross Winchester Road at 7th Street. They said he stepped into oncoming traffic when a pick-up truck hit him.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian as 23-year-old Cody Dillon Kirk, of Georgetown.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating.