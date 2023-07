LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has died after being hit by a train in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it happened nearly London north of the Bullock Road intersection at around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the person who was on the tracks at the time died after being hit by the train.

The victim's name hasn't been released, as family members are still being notified.

The death remains under investigation.