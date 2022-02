LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Lexington Friday night, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

According to a press release, the coroner's office said it happened when the man was crossing the road "at or near" Versailles Road and Mason Headley Road.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Barry Lee Farmer Jr.

He died at UK Medical Center right after 10:15 p.m.