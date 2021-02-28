Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was killed Saturday after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says Donna Purcell, 59, was walking when she was hit by a car while in the crosswalk, with the right-of-way, in the area of W. High Street and South Broadway at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was taken to UK Medical Center where she died shortly after.

Police said the car that hit Purcell took off, going inbound on South Broadway. Investigators are searching for the suspect, or suspects, inside a car described as a gray Chevy Malibu or Chevy Cruze.

Police say the identified car appears to have been involved in several vehicle break-ins on Transylvania University's campus that same day.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 859-258-3663. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020.