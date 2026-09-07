81-year-old pedestrian killed in Sunday night collision in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — An 81-year-old man died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle along U.S. 421 North in Harlan County, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner John Derrick Noe said the office was notified by Kentucky State Police Post 10 of the fatal collision near the Dairy Queen and Smoking Joe’s Cutoff around 8:48 p.m.

Noe responded to the scene and pronounced Jerry Tolliver, 81, of Loyall dead at 9:03 p.m. from injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the coroner’s office, preliminary information indicates Tolliver entered the highway at an improper time.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

