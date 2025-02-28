Pediatric disease specialist provides information on measles

(LEX 18) — A case of measles in Kentucky has grabbed the attention of the experts at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville due to the contagious nature of the virus.

LEX 18 spoke with a Pediatric Disease Specialist at Norton's Children's Hospital Dr. Kristina Bryant, who provided more information on the measles.

"This is a vaccine preventable disease, so i would say parents don't need to be worried just get kids vaccinated so they can be protected," Bryant said.

Bryant said that nine out of every 10 people who are susceptible to measles will get it if they are exposed to the virus.

The virus has been spreading in Texas with more than 100 cases, along with one child death, being reported in the state.

Complications can arise such as chronic ear infections or pneumonia, and in rare cases, measles can morph into life-threatening, encephalitis.

Locally, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department officials said they are "cautious" and in Woodford County, Health Director Cassie Prather said she is "concerned, but not panicked."

Dr. Bryant added that adults and teens who've had the two dose vaccine are not in need of a booster.