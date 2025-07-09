Pediatrician addresses parental concerns amid growing measles cases

(LEX 18) — Kentucky has confirmed a new measles case, bringing the total to 12 this year. Local health officials continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination, particularly for children.

Dr. Beth Hawse, a pediatrician at Commonwealth Pediatrics, has noted an uptick in inquiries from parents regarding the measles vaccine. "This is a very, very well-studied vaccine. People should have a lot of confidence in that," she stated.

One common question Dr. Hawse encounters is how to protect infants too young for vaccination. The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is generally administered in two doses: the first between 12-15 months, and the second around age four. While infants aged 6-12 months can receive an early dose if there is significant community spread, Dr. Hawse mentioned that this is not typical.

"Usually, the health department or the Kentucky Department of Health will give guidance if the disease spreads beyond a small group," she explained.

Measles symptoms appear 8 to 12 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes, with a rash typically developing three to five days after initial symptoms. Dr. Hawse highlighted the efficacy of the vaccine: "With one dose of the measles vaccine, there is a 93% chance of immunity; after two doses, that increases to 97%."

Cautioning against misinformation, Dr. Hawse emphasized that vaccinations are crucial in preventing severe complications from the disease, noting that one in five unvaccinated children who contract measles may require hospitalization.

Dr. Hawse encourages parents to discuss any concerns with their healthcare provider. "If your child has one or two doses of the vaccine, you can relax and go on with your life as usual and enjoy your summer without worry," she reassured families.

Additionally, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends that adults born after 1957 have documented proof of at least one dose of the MMR vaccine to ensure community immunity and protect against further outbreaks.

As the state addresses the ongoing outbreak, health officials remain focused on educating the public about the importance of vaccination as the best defense against measles and its serious health implications.