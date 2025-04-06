Pendleton County faces severe flooding, mandatory evacuations in Falmouth and Butler

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Heavy flooding has prompted mandatory evacuations in the cities of Falmouth and Butler as residents cope with the ongoing crisis.

Local residents are feeling the impact of this weather disaster. David Huck, a lifelong resident of Falmouth, expressed his distress over the situation, stating, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Sabrina Cain, also affected by the severe weather, described the past week as emotionally traumatic. "This past week has been emotional with dealing with the tornado warning, power outages, and flooding has been emotionally tramatic," she noted. Cain was shocked when she saw how high the water had risen near a local bridge, saying, “We came over the bridge seeing how high the water is and just wow.”

Flooding conditions are affecting surrounding areas as well. Rob Braun, Volunteer Emergency Management Public Information Officer, reported that roads leading to Butler are covered in debris and high water. “The waters came up to Butler to a point they closed the town. It’s essentially an island,” Braun said.

The current flooding situation has led to mandatory evacuations in Pendleton County. Braun recalled a similar flooding incident in March 1997, a catastrophic event that many locals remember vividly. “In ‘97, there was a 100-year flood. Most people that live in Falmouth remember that or were flooded at the time,” Braun said. He added that residents are now more flood savvy and have responded promptly to evacuation orders. “When the order came to get out, most people got out.”

The sound of rushing water serves as a stern reminder for residents to take necessary precautions. "Really have a conscious mind about their lives in this situation and not to mess with it and not to go back,” said Huck .

Braun confirmed that the mandatory evacuation order will remain in effect until flooding conditions improve. Shelters are currently available for those impacted by the floods.