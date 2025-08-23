Pendleton County man indicted on murder charges in death investigation

FALMOUTH, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of a woman found at a home in Pendleton County on Aug. 3, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that David O'Hara was indicted in Pendleton County on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. Law enforcement served warrants on him at the Grant County Detention Center on Wednesday.

The investigation began when the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office requested KSP to investigate the death of a female found on Old 3L Highway.

The initial report said that O'Hara had gone to another home and claimed that Donna Gibson was dead at a residence on Old 3L Highway. A deputy responded to the home and found Gibson's body inside. KSP was then notified and sent detectives to process the scene, the release says.

KSP says that O'Hara was arrested that night in early August on unrelated warrants and taken to the Grant County Detention Center, where he was later served.