People gather in Lexington for Day of Mourning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People gathered in Lexington on Saturday at an event designed to remember the names of black women killed in their homes by police.

Organizers of the event say that some of the officers charged in these cases should not have been allowed on the force after moving from a different department with a history of misconduct.

Diane Cahill, community organizer, said. "You shouldn't have to be afraid in your own house. I can't imagine the terror that she felt before she was killed. And I don't want anyone to have to feel that, black or white. But especially persons of color who are targeted."

Organizers are pushing to have people call their state legislature and have them pass the "George Floyd in Policing" act, which they say would prevent and officer from being fired in one are only to be hired in another department.